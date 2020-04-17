Latest TRP Ratings: Doordarshan Tops The Chart; Ramayan And Mahabharat Are Top Two Shows
The TRP report were not coming in as many shows were re-run due to the lockdown. Finally, now BARC has released the data of Week 14 (April 4-April 10, 2020) and it's not surprising as Doordarshan (DD National) is topping the chart followed by Sony SAB, DD Bharti and Sony TV at the second, third and fourth places, respectively. Among shows, Ramayan and Mahabharat have occupied the first two spots. Take a look at the top 5 shows and top 10 channels.
Ramayan
Ramayan re-run has yet again topped the TRP chart. The show has grabbed record-breaking numbers. The Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia starrer has grabbed 15.5 points.
Mahabharat
Yet another mythological show, Mahabharat, which is being run on Doordarshan has managed to occupy the second place with 4.7 points.
India Fights Corona 9 PM 9 Minutes & Shaktimaan
India Fights Corona 9 PM 9 Minutes, in which PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation, has occupied the third place followed by Mukesh Khanna's first superhero show, Shaktimaan at the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 1.9 and 1.4 points.
Mahima Shanidev Ki
Dangal TV's Mahima Shanidev Ki has managed to occupy the fifth place. The Data Shanker Pandey's show has grabbed 1.2 points during its re-run.
Top Channels
While Doordarshan, Sony SAB, DD Bharti, Sony TV and Dangal TV have managed to occupy the top five spots. Colors TV, Star Plus, Star Utsav, Big Magic and Zee TV have occupied the fifth to tenth places, respectively.
Also Read: Ramayan's Sunil Lahri Aka Laxman Says He's Enjoying His Memes; Reacts To Show's Record-Breaking TRPs