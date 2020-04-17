Latest TRP Ratings: Doordarshan Tops The Chart; Ramayan And Mahabharat Are Top Two Shows

Ramayan

Ramayan re-run has yet again topped the TRP chart. The show has grabbed record-breaking numbers. The Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia starrer has grabbed 15.5 points.

Mahabharat

Yet another mythological show, Mahabharat, which is being run on Doordarshan has managed to occupy the second place with 4.7 points.

India Fights Corona 9 PM 9 Minutes & Shaktimaan

India Fights Corona 9 PM 9 Minutes, in which PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation, has occupied the third place followed by Mukesh Khanna's first superhero show, Shaktimaan at the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 1.9 and 1.4 points.

Mahima Shanidev Ki

Dangal TV's Mahima Shanidev Ki has managed to occupy the fifth place. The Data Shanker Pandey's show has grabbed 1.2 points during its re-run.

Top Channels

While Doordarshan, Sony SAB, DD Bharti, Sony TV and Dangal TV have managed to occupy the top five spots. Colors TV, Star Plus, Star Utsav, Big Magic and Zee TV have occupied the fifth to tenth places, respectively.