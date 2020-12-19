Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol 12 Out; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Re-Enters Top 5
The latest TRP ratings for the Week 49 (December 5-December 11, 2020) are out. While Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya have retained their top spots. Indian Idol and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are out of TRP chart. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kumkum Bhayga have re-entered the top 5 slot. Among channels, Star Plus and Colors TV have retained top two slots, while Sony TV has dropped to the sixth place.
Anupamaa
Anupamaa, that stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, has retained the top spot. The Rajan Shahi's show has managed to garner 3.4 TRP ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has managed to grab the fifth spot while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its second spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.2 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.
Imlie & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
While Imlie has occupied the third spot with 2.7 TRP ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to garner the fourth spot with 2.4 ratings.
Bigg Boss 14 & KBC 12
The popular reality shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed 1.2 and 1.8 ratings, respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to get 1.4 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.8, 2.0 and 1.7 TRP ratings respectively.
Colors' shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.5, 1.8 and 1.5 ratings respectively.
Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol 12 have grabbed 1.6 and 2.2 ratings.
SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has fetched 2.1 TRP ratings.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV, SAB TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Star Bharat have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
