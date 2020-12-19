Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol 12 Out; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Re-Enters Top 5

Anupamaa

Anupamaa, that stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, has retained the top spot. The Rajan Shahi's show has managed to garner 3.4 TRP ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has managed to grab the fifth spot while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its second spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.2 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.

Imlie & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

While Imlie has occupied the third spot with 2.7 TRP ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to garner the fourth spot with 2.4 ratings.

Bigg Boss 14 & KBC 12

The popular reality shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed 1.2 and 1.8 ratings, respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to get 1.4 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.8, 2.0 and 1.7 TRP ratings respectively.

Colors' shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.5, 1.8 and 1.5 ratings respectively.

Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol 12 have grabbed 1.6 and 2.2 ratings.

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has fetched 2.1 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV, SAB TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Star Bharat have occupied sixth-tenth spots.