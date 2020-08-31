Latest TRP Ratings: India’s Best Dancer Enters Top 5 Slot; Naagin 5 Witnesses A Drop
The latest TRP ratings for the Week 33 (August 15-August 21, 2020) are here. While Kundali Bhagya and Anupamaa remain unfazed, Naagin 5 has witnessed a drop. India's Best Dancer has entered the top five slot. Among channels, Star Plus is the top channel followed by SAB TV and Star Utsav. Take a look at top five shows and top 10 channels.
Kundali Bhagya & Anupamaa
Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Star Plus' Anupamaa remain rock steady at the top two spots. The shows have garnered 3.3 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & India’s Best Dancer
While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has jumped to the third spot, India's Best Dancer has managed to grab the fourth place. Both the shows have managed to grab 2.4 ratings.
Naagin 5
Naagin 5 premiere episode had made a grand entry on TRP chart. But the show that stars Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles has dropped to the fifth spot with 2.2 ratings.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors TV and Zee TV have grabbed first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal TV, Zee Anmol and Star Bharat have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
Other Star Plus' Popular Shows
While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to garner 1.1 ratings, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke have grabbed 1.8 and 1.4 TRP ratings, respectively. Yeh Hai Chahatein has got 1.7 TRP ratings.
Other Colors' & Sony TV's Popular Shows
While Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has grabbed 1.2 ratings, Barrister Babu and Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India have managed to get 1.9 and 1.6 ratings, respectively. "
Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show and Meri Dad Ki Dulhan have grabbed 1.8 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.
