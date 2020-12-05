Latest TRP Ratings: India's Best Dancer Finale Grabs 3rd Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Re-Enters

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey-starrer Anupamaa has retained the top spot. The Rajan Shahi's show has managed to garner 3.8 TRP ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the fourth place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its second spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.3 and 2.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

IBD Grand Finale & TMKOC

India's Best Dancer Grand Finale and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have managed to occupy the third and fifth places with 2.8 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Bigg Boss 14 & KBC 12

The popular shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed 1.1 and 1.4 ratings, respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to get 1.4 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.9, 2.0, 2.0 and 1.7 TRP ratings respectively.

Colors' shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.4, 1.7, 1.8 and 1.4 ratings respectively.

Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show has grabbed 1.5 ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Dangal and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.