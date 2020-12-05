Latest TRP Ratings: India's Best Dancer Finale Grabs 3rd Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Re-Enters
The latest TRP ratings for the Week 47 (November 21-November 27, 2020) are out. While Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya have retained the top slots, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein have been replaced by India's Best Dancer Grand Finale and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Among channels, Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV have managed to retain top three spots. Take a look at the top 5 shows and top 10 channels.
Anupamaa
Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey-starrer Anupamaa has retained the top spot. The Rajan Shahi's show has managed to garner 3.8 TRP ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the fourth place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its second spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.3 and 2.8 TRP ratings, respectively.
IBD Grand Finale & TMKOC
India's Best Dancer Grand Finale and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have managed to occupy the third and fifth places with 2.8 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Bigg Boss 14 & KBC 12
The popular shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed 1.1 and 1.4 ratings, respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to get 1.4 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.9, 2.0, 2.0 and 1.7 TRP ratings respectively.
Colors' shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.4, 1.7, 1.8 and 1.4 ratings respectively.
Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show has grabbed 1.5 ratings.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Dangal and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Rakhi Sawant, Vikas & Others Make Entry; Salman Khan Asks Rahul Vaidya To Leave The House
Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Retains Top Spot; Imlie & Yeh Hai Chahatein Enter Top 5