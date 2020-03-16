Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi Retains 2nd Place; India’s Best Dancer Makes Grand Entry

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has jumped to the third place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to retain its first place. The shows have managed to grab 2.7 and 3.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 & India’s Best Dancer

While Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has retained its second spot, India's Best Dancer has managed to grab the fourth place. The shows have managed to fetch 3.1 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & The Kapil Sharma Show

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the fifth place with 2.7 TRP ratings, The Kapil Sharma Show has grabbed the eighth place with 2.3 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the sixth place, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is at the ninth place. The shows have managed to bag 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Choti Sarrdaarni & Naagin 4

Choti Sarrdaarni and Naagin 4 have managed to occupy the seventh and tenth places with 2.4 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus’ Popular Shows

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nazar 2, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have garnered 1.5, 1.1, 2.0, 0.4, 1.6 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows

- Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pavitra Bhagya and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have grabbed 2.0, 1.3 and 0.9 ratings.

- Sony TV's Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and Beyhadh 2 have managed to get 0.5 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.