Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Khiladi Retains 2nd Place; India’s Best Dancer Makes Grand Entry
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 9 (February 29 - March 6, 2020) are out! Kundali Bhagya and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 have retained the top two spots, while India's Best Dancer has got a grand opening. The Kapil Sharma Show is back on the TRP chart while Naagin 4 has witnessed a major drop.
There are no changes among the channels as SAB TV, Star Plus, Colors TV, Sony TV and Zee TV have maintained their top five spots.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has jumped to the third place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to retain its first place. The shows have managed to grab 2.7 and 3.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 & India’s Best Dancer
While Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has retained its second spot, India's Best Dancer has managed to grab the fourth place. The shows have managed to fetch 3.1 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & The Kapil Sharma Show
While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the fifth place with 2.7 TRP ratings, The Kapil Sharma Show has grabbed the eighth place with 2.3 ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the sixth place, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is at the ninth place. The shows have managed to bag 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Choti Sarrdaarni & Naagin 4
Choti Sarrdaarni and Naagin 4 have managed to occupy the seventh and tenth places with 2.4 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.
Star Plus’ Popular Shows
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nazar 2, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have garnered 1.5, 1.1, 2.0, 0.4, 1.6 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.
Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows
- Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pavitra Bhagya and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have grabbed 2.0, 1.3 and 0.9 ratings.
- Sony TV's Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and Beyhadh 2 have managed to get 0.5 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. SAB TV - 191
2. Star Plus-173
3. Colors TV-162
4. Sony TV-138
5. Zee TV-130
6. Star Bharat-79
7. &TV 47
Top 10 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya
2. Khatron Ke Khliadi 10
3. Kumkum Bhagya
4. India's Best Dancer
5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
7. Choti Sarrdaarni
8. The Kapil Sharma Show
9. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke
10. Naagin 4
