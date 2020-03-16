Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Khiladi Retains 2nd Place; India’s Best Dancer Makes Grand Entry

    For Quick Alerts
      The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 9 (February 29 - March 6, 2020) are out! Kundali Bhagya and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 have retained the top two spots, while India's Best Dancer has got a grand opening. The Kapil Sharma Show is back on the TRP chart while Naagin 4 has witnessed a major drop.

      There are no changes among the channels as SAB TV, Star Plus, Colors TV, Sony TV and Zee TV have maintained their top five spots.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      While Kumkum Bhagya has jumped to the third place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to retain its first place. The shows have managed to grab 2.7 and 3.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 & India’s Best Dancer

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 & India’s Best Dancer

      While Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has retained its second spot, India's Best Dancer has managed to grab the fourth place. The shows have managed to fetch 3.1 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & The Kapil Sharma Show

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & The Kapil Sharma Show

      While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the fifth place with 2.7 TRP ratings, The Kapil Sharma Show has grabbed the eighth place with 2.3 ratings.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

      While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the sixth place, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is at the ninth place. The shows have managed to bag 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Choti Sarrdaarni & Naagin 4

      Choti Sarrdaarni & Naagin 4

      Choti Sarrdaarni and Naagin 4 have managed to occupy the seventh and tenth places with 2.4 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Star Plus’ Popular Shows

      Star Plus’ Popular Shows

      Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nazar 2, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have garnered 1.5, 1.1, 2.0, 0.4, 1.6 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

      Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows

      Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows

      - Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pavitra Bhagya and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have grabbed 2.0, 1.3 and 0.9 ratings.

      - Sony TV's Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and Beyhadh 2 have managed to get 0.5 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      1. SAB TV - 191

      2. Star Plus-173

      3. Colors TV-162

      4. Sony TV-138

      5. Zee TV-130

      6. Star Bharat-79

      7. &TV 47

      Top 10 Shows

      1. Kundali Bhagya

      2. Khatron Ke Khliadi 10

      3. Kumkum Bhagya

      4. India's Best Dancer

      5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      7. Choti Sarrdaarni

      8. The Kapil Sharma Show

      9. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

      10. Naagin 4

      Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 16:07 [IST]
