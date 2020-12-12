Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Out Of Top 5 Slot; Indian Idol 12 Makes Grand Entry

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey-starrer Anupamaa has retained the top spot. The Rajan Shahi's show has managed to garner 3.5 TRP ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is out of the TRP chart. While the show has managed to garner 2.2 TRP ratings, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its second spot and has grabbed 2.8 ratings.

Indian Idol 12, Imlie & TMKOC

Indian Idol 12 has made grand entry at the third spot while Imlie has occupied the fourth spot followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the fifth spot. The shows have managed to fetch 2.6, 2.4 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Bigg Boss 14 & KBC 12

The popular reality shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed 1.3 and 1.7 ratings, respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to get 1.5 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.9, 1.8, 2.2 and 1.7 TRP ratings respectively.

Colors' shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.9, 1.6, 1.8 and 1.6 ratings respectively.

Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show has grabbed 1.7 ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV, SAB TV, Star Utsav and Sony TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Dangal and Star Bharat have occupied sixth-tenth spots.