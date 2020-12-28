Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Out Of TRP Chart; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Re-Enters Top 5
The latest TRP ratings for the Week 50 (December 12-December 18, 2020) are out. There are no much changes this week! While Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya have retained their top two spots, Kumkum Bhayga has been replaced by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the fifth place. Among channels, Star Plus and Colors TV have retained top two slots. Take a look at the top five shows and top ten channels that are ruling the BARC chart.
Anupamaa
Anupamaa, which is a family drama- a remake of Bengali show Sreemoyee, continues to rule the TRP chart. The show has grabbed the first place with 3.6 TRP ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has vanished from the top five spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to retain its second place. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
Imlie, GHKKPM & TMKOC
While Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their third and fourth spots with 2.8 and 2.7 TRP ratings, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to re-enter the chart at the fifth place with TRP ratings.
Bigg Boss 14 & KBC 12
The popular reality shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed 1.3 and 1.6 ratings, respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to get 1.6 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 2.0, 2.2 and 2.0 TRP ratings respectively.
Colors' shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.9, 1.4 and 1.5 ratings respectively.
Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol 12 have grabbed 1.5 and 2.3 ratings.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV, SAB TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Star Bharat have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
Also Read: Best TV Jodi 2020: From Erica-Parth To Shraddha-Dheeraj, On-Screen Jodis Who Ruled TV This Year!