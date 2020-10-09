Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Tops The Chart; Kaun Banega Crorepati Fails To Make It To Top 5

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the fourth place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained the top spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.2 and 3.0 ratings, respectively.

Anupamaa & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

While Anupamaa has managed to retain its second place with 2.7 TRP ratings, SAB TV's sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has re-entered the chart (at the third place) with 2.2 ratings.

India's Best Dancer & Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

India's Best Dancer has replaced Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki at the fifth place. The show has managed to get 2.1 ratings. Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 was expected to at least grab top 5 spot. Although it has managed to garner decent ratings (1.4 ratings), it failed to make it to top 5 slot.

Other Star Plus' Popular Shows

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to garner 1.4 ratings, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke have grabbed 1.8 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively. Yeh Hai Chahatein has got 1.5 TRP ratings.

Other Colors' & Sony TV's Popular Shows

While Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has grabbed 1.5 ratings, Barrister Babu and Choti Sarrdaarni have managed to get 1.8 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show and Meri Dad Ki Dulhan have grabbed 1.8 and 0.5 ratings, respectively.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors TV and Sony TV have grabbed first five spots, while Zee TV, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Dangal and Star Bharat have occupied sixth-tenth spots.