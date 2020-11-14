Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Witnesses Drop; Barrister Babu Enters Top 5 Slot
The latest TRP ratings for the Week 44 (October 31-November 6, 2020) are out. While Anupamaa has retained the top slot, India's Best Dancer and Barrister Babu have entered top 5 slots. Choti Sarrdaarni and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are out of the TRP chart. Among channels, Star Plus and Colors have retained their top two spots. Check out the top 5 shows and top 10 channels.
Anupamaa & India's Best Dancer
While Anupamaa has retained the top slot, India's Best Dancer has replaced Kundali Bhagya at the second spot. The shows have managed to garner 3.3 and 3.0 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the fourth spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the third spot. The shows have fetched 2.3 and 2.8 TRP ratings, respectively.
Barrister Babu
Barrister Babu has replaced Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the fifth place. The show has managed to garner 2.1 TRP Ratings.
Bigg Boss 14 and KBC 12
The popular shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed 1.4 and 1.3 ratings, respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to get 1.1 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.9, 1.9, 1.8 and 1.6 TRP ratings respectively.
Colors' shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.8, 1.5, 1.9 and 1.5 ratings respectively.
Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show and Meri Dad Ki Dulhan have grabbed 1.8 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.
SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 2.0 TRP ratings.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV, SAB TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Dangal and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Retains Top Slot; Choti Sarrdaarni Replaces Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2
Also Read: Anupamaa Tops The TRP Chart: Rupali Ganguly Thanks Rajan Shahi For Giving Her An Iconic Role