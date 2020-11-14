Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Witnesses Drop; Barrister Babu Enters Top 5 Slot

Anupamaa & India's Best Dancer

While Anupamaa has retained the top slot, India's Best Dancer has replaced Kundali Bhagya at the second spot. The shows have managed to garner 3.3 and 3.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the fourth spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the third spot. The shows have fetched 2.3 and 2.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

Barrister Babu

Barrister Babu has replaced Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the fifth place. The show has managed to garner 2.1 TRP Ratings.

Bigg Boss 14 and KBC 12

The popular shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed 1.4 and 1.3 ratings, respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to get 1.1 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.9, 1.9, 1.8 and 1.6 TRP ratings respectively.

Colors' shows Shakti, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 have managed to get 1.8, 1.5, 1.9 and 1.5 ratings respectively.

Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show and Meri Dad Ki Dulhan have grabbed 1.8 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 2.0 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV, SAB TV, Star Utsav and Zee TV have grabbed first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Dangal and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.