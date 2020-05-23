Latest TRP Ratings: Mahabharat & Shri Krishna On Top Two Slots; Vishnu Puran Enters The TRP Chart

Doordarshan’s Mahabharat

After Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan ended, Doordarshan's Mahabharat has grabbed the first spot. The BR Chopra's show has bagged 6.1 points.

Shri Krishna

Shri Krishna, which made a grand entry to the TRP chart last week, has managed to occupy the second place with 5.4 points.

Star Plus’ Mahabharat & PM Modi’s Speech On Doordarshan

Star Plus' Mahabharat has managed to occupy the third place, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation about Lockdown 4.0, grabbed the fourth spot. The show/speech garnered 4.3 and 3.1 points, respectively.

Vishnu Puran

BR Chopra's Vishnu Puran, starring Nitish Bharadwaj and Vaidehi Amrute, in the lead roles, is currently being aired on DD Bharati. The show has managed to occupy the fifth spot with 2.5 points.

Top 10 Channels

There has been major shuffling among the channels. Star Plus and Sony SAB have retained top two spots, while DD Bharati, Sony TV and Colors have garnered fourth-fifth places, respectively. The sixth to tenth places are occupied by Colors TV, Dangal TV, DD National, Star Utsav, Big Magic and Zee TV respectively.