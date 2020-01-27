Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 4 Drops To Second Place; Bigg Boss 13 Witnesses Major Jump

    For Quick Alerts
      The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 2 (January 11-January 17, 2020) are out. Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 4 have swapped their places. Bigg Boss 13 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have witnessed a major jump while Indian Idol 11, The Kapil Sharma Show and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka have slipped down on the TRP chart.

      Among channels, Colors TV is back on the top spot while Star Plus has dropped to the second place. SAB TV, Sony TV and Zee TV have retained their third, fourth and fifth places, respectively.

      While Kumkum Bhagya has retained its fifth place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has returned to the top spot. The shows have garnered 2.9 and 3.4 ratings, respectively.

      Naagin 4 has dropped to the second spot with 3.0 TRP ratings. Bigg Boss 13 has jumped to the third place. Its weekday episodes have garnered 2.5 TRP ratings while weekend episodes have fetched 3.5 ratings.

      Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which had witnessed a major drop last week, has managed to jump to the fourth place with 2.7 TRP ratings. SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the seventh place with 2.5 ratings.

      Sony TV's Indian Idol 11 has dropped to the sixth place while The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to occupy the ninth place. The shows have managed to garner 2.6 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

      While Choti Sarrdaarni has managed to occupy the eight place, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has witnessed a major drop (at the 10th place). The shows have managed to fetch 2.6 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.3, 2.2, 1.1, 0.8, 1.6 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

      Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.8, 2.0 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Shows

      1. Colors TV-192

      2. Star Plus-170

      3. SAB TV-169

      4. Sony TV-137

      5. Zee TV-134

      6. Star Bharat-72

      7. &TV-47

      Top 10 Shows

      1. Kundali Bhagya

      2. Naagin 4

      3. Bigg Boss 13

      4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      5. Kumkum Bhagya

      6. Indian Idol 11

      7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      8. Choti Sarrdaarni

      9. The Kapil Sharma Show

      10. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 17:38 [IST]
