Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 4 Drops To Second Place; Bigg Boss 13 Witnesses Major Jump

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has retained its fifth place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has returned to the top spot. The shows have garnered 2.9 and 3.4 ratings, respectively.

Naagin 4 & Bigg Boss 13

Naagin 4 has dropped to the second spot with 3.0 TRP ratings. Bigg Boss 13 has jumped to the third place. Its weekday episodes have garnered 2.5 TRP ratings while weekend episodes have fetched 3.5 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which had witnessed a major drop last week, has managed to jump to the fourth place with 2.7 TRP ratings. SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the seventh place with 2.5 ratings.

Indian Idol 11 & The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV's Indian Idol 11 has dropped to the sixth place while The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to occupy the ninth place. The shows have managed to garner 2.6 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Choti Sarrdaarni & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

While Choti Sarrdaarni has managed to occupy the eight place, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has witnessed a major drop (at the 10th place). The shows have managed to fetch 2.6 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.3, 2.2, 1.1, 0.8, 1.6 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.8, 2.0 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.