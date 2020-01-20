Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 4 Tops The TRP Chart; The Kapil Sharma Show Witnesses Major Jump

Naagin 4 & Bigg Boss 13

Naagin 4 has topped the TRP chart with 3.3 ratings. Bigg Boss 13 has jumped to the seventh place. The weekday episodes have managed to garner 2.4 TRP ratings while the weekend episodes fetched 2.9 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the fifth spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the second spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.8 and 3.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Indian Idol 11

The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the third spot with 3.1 TRP ratings while Indian Idol 11 has managed to grab the fourth place with 2.7 ratings.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & Choti Sarrdaarni

Both Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and Choti Sarrdaarni have dropped to the sixth and ninth places and have managed to fetch 2.6 TRP ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the eighth spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the 10th spot. The shows have managed to get 2.5 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.3, 2.1, 1.2, 0.9, 1.6 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.9, 1.9 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.