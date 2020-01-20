Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 4 Tops The TRP Chart; The Kapil Sharma Show Witnesses Major Jump
The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 1 (January 4-January 10, 2020) are out. Naagin 4 has topped the TRP chart while Kundali Bhagya has dropped down. Indian Idol 11 is back on the chart. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and Choti Sarrdaarni have witnessed drops.
Among channels, Star Plus is back on the top slot while Colors TV has dropped down. SAB TV has retained its third spot. Sony TV and Zee TV have swapped their places.
Naagin 4 & Bigg Boss 13
Naagin 4 has topped the TRP chart with 3.3 ratings. Bigg Boss 13 has jumped to the seventh place. The weekday episodes have managed to garner 2.4 TRP ratings while the weekend episodes fetched 2.9 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the fifth spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the second spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.8 and 3.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Indian Idol 11
The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the third spot with 3.1 TRP ratings while Indian Idol 11 has managed to grab the fourth place with 2.7 ratings.
Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & Choti Sarrdaarni
Both Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and Choti Sarrdaarni have dropped to the sixth and ninth places and have managed to fetch 2.6 TRP ratings.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the eighth spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the 10th spot. The shows have managed to get 2.5 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.3, 2.1, 1.2, 0.9, 1.6 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.
Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.9, 1.9 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus-190
2. Colors TV-189
3. SAB TV-171
4. Sony TV-145
5. Zee TV-129
6. Star Bharat-76
7. &TV-49
Top 10 Shows
1. Naagin 4
2. Kundali Bhagya
3. The Kapil Sharma Show
4. Indian Idol 11
5. Kumkum Bhagya
6. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka
7. Bigg Boss 13
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
9. Choti Sarrdaarni
10. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Also Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Tops Chart With Record Breaking Number; Naagin 4 Witnesses Drop