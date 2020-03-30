Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 4 Witnesses A Jump; Barrister Babu Retains 10th Spot

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the sixth place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya remained unfazed at the first place. The shows have grabbed 2.6 and 3.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 & India's Best Dancer

While Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has retained the second spot, India's Best Dancer has jumped to the third place. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & The Kapil Sharma Show

While The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the fourth place, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its fifth spot. Both the shows have grabbed 2.6 ratings.

Naagin & Choti Sarrdaarni

Naagin 4 has managed to occupy the seventh place followed by Choti Sarrdaarni at the eighth spot. Both the shows have managed to fetch 2.4 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Barrister Babu

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to grab the ninth place while Colors' Barrister Babu has retained its tenth place. The shows have managed to bag 2.3 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus’ Popular Shows

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nazar 2, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have garnered 1.8, 1.2, 2.0 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows

- Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pavitra Bhagya and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have grabbed 2.0, 1.0 and 0.7 ratings.

- Sony TV's Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and Beyhadh 2 have managed to get 0.5 and 0.3 ratings, respectively.