Latest TRP Ratings: Ramayan & Mahabharat Rule TRP Chart; Sony TV & Star Plus Enter Top 5 Slot
The latest BARC/TRP ratings for the Week 16 (April 18-April 24, 2020) are here. The re-telecast of mythological shows, Ramayan, Mahabharat and Uttar Ramayan, has brought Doordarshan back to top slot on the TRP chart. The shows have been doing wonders on the TRP chart. Going by the latest TRP/BARC report, all we can say is the mythological shows are ruling the TRP chart during the lockdown. Take a look at top five and top 10 channels!
Ramayan
Ramayan is trending ever since it was re-run. Recently, Ramayan smashed viewership records worldwide to become the most-watched entertainment show in the world with 77 million/7.7 crore views on April 16, 2020. The show made hattrick by topping the TRP chart for continuous three weeks. It has grabbed 17.1 points.
Uttar Ramayan
Uttar Ramayan, which is continuation of Ram-Sita's saga with their kids, Luv and Kush coming into the equation, has occupied the second place. The show has fetched 12.2 points.
BR Chopra’s Mahabharat
BR Chopra's Mahabharat starring Mukesh Khanna, Nitesh Bharadwaj, Roopa Ganguly and others in the lead role, has dropped to the third spot. The show which is being aired on DD Bharti has bagged 5.8 points.
Star Plus' Mahabharat & Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki
While Star Plus' Mahabharat has managed to occupy the fourth spot, Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki has occupied the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 1.5 points and 1.3 points, respectively.
Top 10 Channels
DD National retains its first place followed by Sony SAB, DD Bharti, Sony TV and Star Plus at the top five places. The sixth to tenth places are occupied by Dangal, Colors TV, Star Utsav, Sony Pal and &TV.
