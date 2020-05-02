Latest TRP Ratings: Ramayan & Mahabharat Rule TRP Chart; Sony TV & Star Plus Enter Top 5 Slot

Ramayan

Ramayan is trending ever since it was re-run. Recently, Ramayan smashed viewership records worldwide to become the most-watched entertainment show in the world with 77 million/7.7 crore views on April 16, 2020. The show made hattrick by topping the TRP chart for continuous three weeks. It has grabbed 17.1 points.

Uttar Ramayan

Uttar Ramayan, which is continuation of Ram-Sita's saga with their kids, Luv and Kush coming into the equation, has occupied the second place. The show has fetched 12.2 points.

BR Chopra’s Mahabharat

BR Chopra's Mahabharat starring Mukesh Khanna, Nitesh Bharadwaj, Roopa Ganguly and others in the lead role, has dropped to the third spot. The show which is being aired on DD Bharti has bagged 5.8 points.

Star Plus' Mahabharat & Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki

While Star Plus' Mahabharat has managed to occupy the fourth spot, Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki has occupied the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 1.5 points and 1.3 points, respectively.

Top 10 Channels

DD National retains its first place followed by Sony SAB, DD Bharti, Sony TV and Star Plus at the top five places. The sixth to tenth places are occupied by Dangal, Colors TV, Star Utsav, Sony Pal and &TV.