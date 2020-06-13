Latest TRP Ratings: Ramayan Returns To The Chart; Vishnu Puran Out Of Top 5 Slot!
The latest BARC/TRP ratings for the Week 22 (May 30-June 5, 2020) are here. While Shri Krishna and Mahabharat continue to rule the TRP Chart, Ramayan, which is being re-aired on Star Plus, returns to the top 5 list replacing Vishnu Puran. Among channels Star Plus continues to rule the chart while Dangal TV has witnessed a jump. Zee TV has been replaced by &TV. Take a look the at top five shows and ten channels.
Shri Krishna & Mahabharat
Doordarshan's popular mythological show, Shri Krishna and Star Plus' Mahabharat have retained their top two spots. The shows have managed to grab 4.0 and 3.3 points, respectively.
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev & Ramayan
Devon Ke Dev has grabbed the third place with 2.0 points. Ramayan, that is being re-aired on Star Plus has managed to grab the fourth place with 1.8 points, respectively.
Baba Aiso Var Dhundo
Dangal TV's show, Baba Aiso Var Dhundo that stars Vikrant Massey and Juhi Aslam in the lead roles has managed to retain the fifth spot with 1.7 points.
Top 10 Channels
While the top five spots are occupied by Star Plus, Sony SAB, Dangal TV, Colors TV and Star Utsav, the sixth to tenth spots are occupied by Sony TV, DD National, Sony Pal, Big Magic and &TV.
