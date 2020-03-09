Latest TRP Ratings: SAB TV Tops The Chart; Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Gets Grand Opening!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the fifth spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to retain its first place. The shows have managed to grab 2.7 and 3.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 & Indian Idol 11 Finale

Colors' stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has managed to occupy the second spot with 3.3 TRP ratings while Indian Idol 11's grand finale has grabbed the third spot with 3.8 points.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Choti Sarrdaarni

While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed the fourth spot, Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the eighth place. The shows have managed to fetch 2.6 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Naagin 4 & Dance Plus 5

While Naagin 4 has dropped to the sixth spot, Dance Plus 5 finale has grabbed the ninth spot. The shows have managed to bag 2.5 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is still struggling to get back to the top spot. The show has managed to occupy the seventh place with 2.5 TRP ratings while its spin-off, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has grabbed the tenth spot with 2.3 ratings.

Star Plus’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nazar 2, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have garnered 1.8, 1.3, 2.1, 0.4, 1.8 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

Colors TV & Sony TV’s Shows’ Ratings

- Colors' Bepanah Pyaarr and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have grabbed 0.8 and 1.1 ratings.

- Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and Beyhadh 2 have managed to get 2.1, 0.5 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.