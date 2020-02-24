Latest TRP Ratings: Shakti Out Of TRP Race; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Replaces Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the fourth spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.8 and 3.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Naagin 4 & Bigg Boss 13

Naagin 4 has retained its second place with 2.8 TRP ratings. Bigg Boss 13 has dropped to the sixth place. Its weekday episodes have garnered 2.6 TRP ratings while weekend episodes have fetched 2.9 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the third place, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has managed to occupy the 10th place. The shows have managed to fetch 2.7 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Choti Sarrdaarni & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Choti Sarrdaarni has jumped a step up (at the fifth place) with 2.6 ratings while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the seventh place with 2.4 TRP ratings.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Indian Idol 11

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is back on the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy the eighth spot with 2.4 TRP ratings. Indian Idol 11 is at the ninth place with 2.5 ratings.

Star Plus, Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nazar, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have garnered 1.6, 1.2, 2.0, 0.5, 1.9 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

While Colors' Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii have grabbed 1.1 and 2.2 ratings, Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 has managed to get 0.5 ratings.