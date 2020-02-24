Latest TRP Ratings: Shakti Out Of TRP Race; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Replaces Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 6 (February 8- February 14, 2020) are out! While Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 4 have remained stable at the top two places. Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed a drop. The Kapil Sharma Show and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have replaced Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka on the TRP chart.
There are no changes among channels - Colors TV, Star Plus and SAB TV have managed to retain top three spots.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the fourth spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.8 and 3.2 TRP ratings, respectively.
Naagin 4 & Bigg Boss 13
Naagin 4 has retained its second place with 2.8 TRP ratings. Bigg Boss 13 has dropped to the sixth place. Its weekday episodes have garnered 2.6 TRP ratings while weekend episodes have fetched 2.9 ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the third place, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has managed to occupy the 10th place. The shows have managed to fetch 2.7 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Choti Sarrdaarni & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Choti Sarrdaarni has jumped a step up (at the fifth place) with 2.6 ratings while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the seventh place with 2.4 TRP ratings.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Indian Idol 11
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is back on the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy the eighth spot with 2.4 TRP ratings. Indian Idol 11 is at the ninth place with 2.5 ratings.
Star Plus, Colors & Sony TV’s Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nazar, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have garnered 1.6, 1.2, 2.0, 0.5, 1.9 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.
While Colors' Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii have grabbed 1.1 and 2.2 ratings, Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 has managed to get 0.5 ratings.
Top 7 Channels
1. Colors TV-199
2. Star Plus-166
3. SAB TV-151
4. Sony TV-134,
5. Zee TV-123
6. Star Bharat-74
7. &TV-47
Top 10 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya
2. Naagin 4
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
4. Kumkum Bhagya
5. Choti Sarrdaarni
6. Bigg Boss 13
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
8. The Kapil Sharma Show
9. Indian Idol 11
10. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
