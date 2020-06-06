    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: Shri Krishna & Mahabharat Continue To Rule The Chart

      The latest BARC/TRP ratings for the Week 21 (May 23-May 29, 2020) are here. Shri Krishna and Mahabharat continue to rule the TRP Chart. Other shows too have retained their slots, only change is in its TRP points. Among channels too, there is not much change. Star Plus is ruling the chart, while Sony TV and Dangal TV have swapped their places. Star Bharat has been replaced by Zee TV. Take a look the at top five shows and ten channels.

      Shri Krishna & Mahabharat

      Shri Krishna & Mahabharat

      Doordarshan's popular mythological show, Shri Krishna and Star Plus' Mahabharat have retained their top two spots. The shows have managed to grab 4.9 and 3.5 points, respectively.

      Vishnu Puran

      Vishnu Puran

      DD Bharati's Vishnu Puran remained rock solid at the third spot. But the Nitish Bharadwaj and Vaidehi Amrute's show has witnessed a notable fall to 1.8 points.

      Devon Ke Dev Mahadev & Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo

      Devon Ke Dev Mahadev & Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo

      Mohit Raina's Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Vikrant Massey-Juhi Aslma starrer Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo have managed to stay at the fourth and the fifth places with 1.7 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

      Top 10 Channels

      Top 10 Channels

      While the top five spots are occupied by Star Plus, Sony SAB, Colors TV, Dangal TV and Sony TV, the sixth to tenth spots are occupied by Star Utsav, DD National, Big Magic, Sony Pal and Zee TV.

      Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Shri Krishna Tops The Chart; Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Re-Enters The Top 5 List

      Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 18:27 [IST]
