Latest TRP Ratings: Shri Krishna & Mahabharat Continue To Rule The Chart

Shri Krishna & Mahabharat

Doordarshan's popular mythological show, Shri Krishna and Star Plus' Mahabharat have retained their top two spots. The shows have managed to grab 4.9 and 3.5 points, respectively.

Vishnu Puran

DD Bharati's Vishnu Puran remained rock solid at the third spot. But the Nitish Bharadwaj and Vaidehi Amrute's show has witnessed a notable fall to 1.8 points.

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev & Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo

Mohit Raina's Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Vikrant Massey-Juhi Aslma starrer Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo have managed to stay at the fourth and the fifth places with 1.7 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

Top 10 Channels

While the top five spots are occupied by Star Plus, Sony SAB, Colors TV, Dangal TV and Sony TV, the sixth to tenth spots are occupied by Star Utsav, DD National, Big Magic, Sony Pal and Zee TV.