    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Latest TRP Ratings: Shri Krishna Tops The Chart; Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Re-Enters The Top 5 List

      By
      |

      The latest BARC/TRP ratings for the Week 20 (May 16-May 22, 2020) are here. While Doordarshan's Shri Krishna has topped the chart, Star Plus' Mahabharat has witnessed a jump. Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo have re-entered the chart. Among channels, SAB TV has retained its top spot, while Colors has witnessed a big jump. Take a look the at top five shows and ten channels.

      Shri Krishna & Mahabharat

      Shri Krishna & Mahabharat

      While Doordarshan's Shri Krishna has occupied the top spot, Star Plus' Mahabharat has jumped to the second spot. The shows have managed to get 5.0 and 3.6 points, respectively.

      Vishnu Puran

      Vishnu Puran

      Doordarshan's show Vishnu Puran, that stars Nitish Bharadwaj and Vaidehi Amrute in the lead roles, has jumped to the third spot with 2.2 points.

      Devon Ke Dev Mahadev & Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo

      Devon Ke Dev Mahadev & Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo

      Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo have re-entered the TRP chart. The shows have grabbed the fourth and fifth places with 2.1 and 1.5 points, respectively.

      Top 10 Channels

      Top 10 Channels

      Star Plus and Sony SAB have retained the top two spots, while Colors TV, Sony TV and Dangal TV have garnered third to fifth places, respectively. The sixth to tenth places are occupied by Star Utsav, DD National, Big Magic, Sony Pal and Star Bharat, respectively.

      Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Mahabharat & Shri Krishna On Top Two Slots; Vishnu Puran Enters The TRP Chart

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X