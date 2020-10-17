Latest TRP Ratings: Taarak Mehta Witnesses A Drop; Bigg Boss 14 Fails To Make It To Top 5

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has jumped to the third spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its first spot. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 3.1 ratings, respectively.

Anupamaa, India’s Best Dancer & TMKOC

While Anupamaa has retained its second spot, India's Best Dancer has jumped to the fourth spot. Followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the fifth place. The shows have managed to grab 2.9, 2.4 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Bigg Boss 14 & Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Both most-hyped shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 haven't managed to make it to the top 5 slot. The shows have managed to fetch 2.1 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Colors’ & Sony TV’s Popular Shows

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (last episode), Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke have grabbed 1.6, 1.6, 1.9 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Barrister Babu and Choti Sarrdaarni have managed to get 1.7, 1.9 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show and Meri Dad Ki Dulhan have grabbed 1.2 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV, Star Utsav, SAB TV and Zee TV have grabbed first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Dangal and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.