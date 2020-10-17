Latest TRP Ratings: Taarak Mehta Witnesses A Drop; Bigg Boss 14 Fails To Make It To Top 5
The latest TRP ratings for the Week 40 (October 3-October 9, 2020) are out. While Kundali Bhagya and Anupamaa have retained their top two slots, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a drop. Bigg Boss 14, which was premiered on October 3, 2020, has failed to make it to top 5 slot. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is also struggling to make it to top 5 spot. Among channels Star Plus has managed to retain top spot and Colors TV has managed to occupy the second spot.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has jumped to the third spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its first spot. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 3.1 ratings, respectively.
Anupamaa, India’s Best Dancer & TMKOC
While Anupamaa has retained its second spot, India's Best Dancer has jumped to the fourth spot. Followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the fifth place. The shows have managed to grab 2.9, 2.4 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Bigg Boss 14 & Kaun Banega Crorepati 12
Both most-hyped shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 haven't managed to make it to the top 5 slot. The shows have managed to fetch 2.1 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.
Star Plus, Colors’ & Sony TV’s Popular Shows
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (last episode), Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke have grabbed 1.6, 1.6, 1.9 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Barrister Babu and Choti Sarrdaarni have managed to get 1.7, 1.9 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.
Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show and Meri Dad Ki Dulhan have grabbed 1.2 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV, Star Utsav, SAB TV and Zee TV have grabbed first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Dangal and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
