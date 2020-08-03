Latest TRP Ratings: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Tops The Chart; Anupamaa Makes Grand Entry
The latest TRP ratings for the Week 29 (July 18-July 24, 2020) are here. As the makers of few other shows have started airing it on television, there are new entrants in the list. While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has topped the TRP chart, Rajan Shahi's new show, Anupamaa has made a grand entry. Kumkum Bhagya is out of the top 5 slot. Among channels Sony TV has replaced Zee TV at the fifth place. Take a look at top five shows and top 10 channels.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Anupamaa
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has occupied the first place followed by Rajan Shahi's new show, Anupamaa which has grabbed the second place. Both the shows have managed to get 2.4 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the third spot with 2.1 ratings. Kumkum Bhagya is out of top five spot. The show has managed to get 1.8 ratings.
Shakti & Choti Sarrdaarni
Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has jumped to the fourth spot with 2.0 ratings. Choti Sarrdaarni has managed to replaced Mahabharat and grabbed the fifth place. The show has garnered 1.9 ratings.
Other Star Plus' Popular Shows
While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to garner 1.4 ratings, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has grabbed 1.3 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein has got 1.4 TRP ratings.
Other Colors' & Sony TV's Popular Shows
While Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has grabbed 1.0 ratings, Pavitra Bhagya and Khatron Ke Khiladi have managed to get 0.5 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.
Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show, Meri Dad Ki Dulhan and India's Best Dancer have grabbed 1.0, 0.4 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, Sony SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors TV and Sony TV have grabbed first five spots, while Zee TV, Zee Anmol, Sony Pal, Dangal TV and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
