Latest TRP Ratings: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Tops The Chart; Anupamaa Makes Grand Entry

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Anupamaa

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has occupied the first place followed by Rajan Shahi's new show, Anupamaa which has grabbed the second place. Both the shows have managed to get 2.4 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the third spot with 2.1 ratings. Kumkum Bhagya is out of top five spot. The show has managed to get 1.8 ratings.

Shakti & Choti Sarrdaarni

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has jumped to the fourth spot with 2.0 ratings. Choti Sarrdaarni has managed to replaced Mahabharat and grabbed the fifth place. The show has garnered 1.9 ratings.

Other Star Plus' Popular Shows

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to garner 1.4 ratings, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has grabbed 1.3 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein has got 1.4 TRP ratings.

Other Colors' & Sony TV's Popular Shows

While Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has grabbed 1.0 ratings, Pavitra Bhagya and Khatron Ke Khiladi have managed to get 0.5 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show, Meri Dad Ki Dulhan and India's Best Dancer have grabbed 1.0, 0.4 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, Sony SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors TV and Sony TV have grabbed first five spots, while Zee TV, Zee Anmol, Sony Pal, Dangal TV and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.