      Latest TRP Ratings: Uttar Ramayan Tops The Chart; Doordarshan’s Mahabharat Occupies Second Place

      The latest BARC/TRP ratings for the Week 17 (April 25-May 1, 2020) are here. The mythological shows are still ruling the TRP chart. Among the mythological shows, Doordarshan National's Uttar Ramayan is at the tops slot while DD Bharti's Mahabharat has occupied the second place. Among channels, DD National tops the chart while Sony TV and Star Plus have swapped their places. Take a look at top five shows and top 10 channels!

      After Ramayan ended its momentous run with huge numbers, Uttar Ramayan took over its place. The show is at the top spot with a huge 12.9 points.

      While DD Bharti's Mahabharat has occupied the second place, Star Plus' Mahabharat has managed to occupy the third place. The shows have fetched 6.5 and 2.5 points, respectively.

      Dangal's shows, Mahima Shanidev Ki and Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo have managed to occupy the fourth and fifth places with 1.4 and 1.3 points, respectively.

      While DD National, Sony SAB and DD Bharti have retained their first, second and third places respectively, Star Plus and Sony TV have swapped their places (are at fourth and fifth places). The sixth to tenth places are occupied by Dangal, Colors TV, Star Utsav, Sony Pal and Big Magic.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 17:55 [IST]
