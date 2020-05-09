Latest TRP Ratings: Uttar Ramayan Tops The Chart; Doordarshan’s Mahabharat Occupies Second Place
The latest BARC/TRP ratings for the Week 17 (April 25-May 1, 2020) are here. The mythological shows are still ruling the TRP chart. Among the mythological shows, Doordarshan National's Uttar Ramayan is at the tops slot while DD Bharti's Mahabharat has occupied the second place. Among channels, DD National tops the chart while Sony TV and Star Plus have swapped their places. Take a look at top five shows and top 10 channels!
Uttar Ramayan
After Ramayan ended its momentous run with huge numbers, Uttar Ramayan took over its place. The show is at the top spot with a huge 12.9 points.
Doordarshan & Star Plus' Mahabharat
While DD Bharti's Mahabharat has occupied the second place, Star Plus' Mahabharat has managed to occupy the third place. The shows have fetched 6.5 and 2.5 points, respectively.
Dangal's Shows
Dangal's shows, Mahima Shanidev Ki and Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo have managed to occupy the fourth and fifth places with 1.4 and 1.3 points, respectively.
Top 10 Channels
While DD National, Sony SAB and DD Bharti have retained their first, second and third places respectively, Star Plus and Sony TV have swapped their places (are at fourth and fifth places). The sixth to tenth places are occupied by Dangal, Colors TV, Star Utsav, Sony Pal and Big Magic.
