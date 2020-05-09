Latest TRP Ratings: Uttar Ramayan Tops The Chart; Doordarshan’s Mahabharat Occupies Second Place

Uttar Ramayan

After Ramayan ended its momentous run with huge numbers, Uttar Ramayan took over its place. The show is at the top spot with a huge 12.9 points.

Doordarshan & Star Plus' Mahabharat

While DD Bharti's Mahabharat has occupied the second place, Star Plus' Mahabharat has managed to occupy the third place. The shows have fetched 6.5 and 2.5 points, respectively.

Dangal's Shows

Dangal's shows, Mahima Shanidev Ki and Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo have managed to occupy the fourth and fifth places with 1.4 and 1.3 points, respectively.

Top 10 Channels

While DD National, Sony SAB and DD Bharti have retained their first, second and third places respectively, Star Plus and Sony TV have swapped their places (are at fourth and fifth places). The sixth to tenth places are occupied by Dangal, Colors TV, Star Utsav, Sony Pal and Big Magic.