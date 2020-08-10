Latest TRP Ratings: World TV Premiere Of Tanhaji Tops The Chart; Anupamaa Retains Second Place

Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior

The world TV premiere of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior on Star Plus has grabbed the first place with 4.4 points. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.

Anupamaa & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

While Anupamaa has retained the second place, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the third place. The shows have managed to grab 2.3 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya & Choti Sarrdaarni

Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the fourth place followed by Choti Sarrdaarni at the fifth spot. The shows have fetched 2.3 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, which is still struggling to occupy the top five slot, has managed to grab 1.8 ratings.

Other Star Plus' Popular Shows

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to garner 1.1 ratings, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke have grabbed 1.6 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively. Yeh Hai Chahatein has got 1.6 TRP ratings.

Other Colors' & Sony TV's Popular Shows

While Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has grabbed 1.0 ratings, Pavitra Bhagya, Barrister Babu, Naagin 4 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 have managed to get 0.4, 1.9, 1.4 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show, Meri Dad Ki Dulhan and India's Best Dancer have grabbed 1.0, 0.3 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors TV and Sony TV have grabbed first five spots, while Zee TV, Zee Anmol, Dangal TV, Sony Pal and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.