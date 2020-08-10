    For Quick Alerts
      Latest TRP Ratings: World TV Premiere Of Tanhaji Tops The Chart; Anupamaa Retains Second Place

      By
      |

      The latest TRP ratings for the Week 30 (July 25-July 31, 2020) are here. The world premiere of Tanhaji has topped the list while Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has retained the second spot. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii is out of top five slot. Among channels, Star Plus has retained its top slot. Take a look at top five shows and top 10 channels.

      Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior

      Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior

      The world TV premiere of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior on Star Plus has grabbed the first place with 4.4 points. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.

      Anupamaa & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Anupamaa & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      While Anupamaa has retained the second place, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the third place. The shows have managed to grab 2.3 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya & Choti Sarrdaarni

      Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya & Choti Sarrdaarni

      Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the fourth place followed by Choti Sarrdaarni at the fifth spot. The shows have fetched 2.3 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, which is still struggling to occupy the top five slot, has managed to grab 1.8 ratings.

      Other Star Plus' Popular Shows

      Other Star Plus' Popular Shows

      While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to garner 1.1 ratings, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke have grabbed 1.6 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively. Yeh Hai Chahatein has got 1.6 TRP ratings.

      Other Colors' & Sony TV's Popular Shows

      Other Colors' & Sony TV's Popular Shows

      While Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has grabbed 1.0 ratings, Pavitra Bhagya, Barrister Babu, Naagin 4 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 have managed to get 0.4, 1.9, 1.4 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

      Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show, Meri Dad Ki Dulhan and India's Best Dancer have grabbed 1.0, 0.3 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

      Top 10 Channels

      Top 10 Channels

      Star Plus, SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors TV and Sony TV have grabbed first five spots, while Zee TV, Zee Anmol, Dangal TV, Sony Pal and Colors Rishtey have occupied sixth-tenth spots.

      Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 19:34 [IST]
