Lion Gold Awards 2020 Winners List: Shaheer, Hina, Jennifer, Shraddha, Dheeraj & Others Bag Awards
The 26th SOL Lions Gold Awards was held yesterday (January 24, 2020), in Mumbai. The awards are annual accolades given by the Lions Club Mumbai to recognise the talents in the Film and Television Industry. Shraddha Arya, Elli Avram, Ashnoor Kaur, Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande and other actors from television industry graced the ceremony. Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Saiee Manjrekar and Kunal Khemu and other stars from Bollywood industry also attended the function. Many actors bagged the awards at the awards ceremony. As per social media posts, here are the actors who bagged awards!
Shaheer Sheikh
@Impetuous_soul shared a picture of Shaheer accepting the award and wrote, "HE WON! HE WON! HE WON! SHAHEER WON!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 YIPPPPEEEEEEEE!!!!! 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 @Shaheer_S 😭😭🎈🎈🎈♥️♥️♥️♥️ #LionsGoldAwards #LionsGoldAwards2020 #ShaheerSheikh."
Ritvik Arora & Kaveri Priyam
Shaheer Sheikh shared a video in which his Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Ritvik Arora was seen giving a speech after accepting the award. Ritvik bagged Best Actor (Male) In Supporting Role Award. Also, Kaveri Priyam bagged Best Acrtor (Female) in Supporting Role Award.
Hina Khan
Hina Khan bagged Best Actor (Female) in a Negative Role award. She revealed that it is her seventh award for negative role (Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2). The actress shared pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram stories.
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar apparently bagged TV Icon (Male award). The actor shared a picture snapped with the award and captioned it, "TV Icon Of The Year ♥️ #lionsgoldawards #shukraan."
Shraddha Arya
Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, bagged Best Actress Award. The actress shared a picture snapped with the award and wrote, "Here's another one for #KB Baby !! Cheers! #LionsGoldAwards #FavoriteActress #KundaliBhagya #2020 #JaiMaaSharda @ektaravikapoor ❤️"
Jennifer Winget
Apparently, Jennifer Winget bagged TV Icon (Female) Award. @Sweet_love79 wrote, "Yeahhhh #JenniferWinget Won TV icon of the Year Award 😭😭❤😍 I'm so so Happyyyy 💃💃 Congratulations Jen @jenwinget for Winning #TViconOftheYear Truly deserving 👏👏🙌🙌 #LionsGoldAwards2020 #Beyhadh2 #CodeM."
Lions Gold Awards 2020 Winners List
• Best Actor Award: Shaheer Sheikh
• Best Actress Award: Shraddha Arya
• Best Supporting Actor (Male) Award: Ritvik Arora
• Best Supporting Actor (Female) Award: Kaveri Priyam
• TV Icon (Female): Jennifer Winget
• TV Icon (Male): Dheeraj Dhoopar
• Path Breaking Debutant Of The Year Award: Zaheer Iqbal
• Longest Running TV Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
• Maneish Paul also bagged an award
(Social media posts are not edited)
(Images Source: Instagram & Twitter)
