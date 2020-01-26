Lions Gold Awards 2020 Winners List: Shaheer, Hina, Jennifer, Shraddha, Dheeraj & Others Bag Awards

Shaheer Sheikh

@Impetuous_soul shared a picture of Shaheer accepting the award and wrote, "HE WON! HE WON! HE WON! SHAHEER WON!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 YIPPPPEEEEEEEE!!!!! 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 @Shaheer_S 😭😭🎈🎈🎈♥️♥️♥️♥️ #LionsGoldAwards #LionsGoldAwards2020 #ShaheerSheikh."

Ritvik Arora & Kaveri Priyam

Shaheer Sheikh shared a video in which his Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Ritvik Arora was seen giving a speech after accepting the award. Ritvik bagged Best Actor (Male) In Supporting Role Award. Also, Kaveri Priyam bagged Best Actor (Female) in Supporting Role Award.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan bagged Best Actor (Female) in a Negative Role award. She revealed that it is her seventh award for negative role (Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2). The actress shared pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram stories.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar apparently bagged TV Icon (Male award). The actor shared a picture snapped with the award and captioned it, "TV Icon Of The Year ♥️ #lionsgoldawards #shukraan."

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, bagged Best Actress Award. The actress shared a picture snapped with the award and wrote, "Here's another one for #KB Baby !! Cheers! #LionsGoldAwards #FavoriteActress #KundaliBhagya #2020 #JaiMaaSharda @ektaravikapoor ❤️"

Jennifer Winget

Apparently, Jennifer Winget bagged TV Icon (Female) Award. @Sweet_love79 wrote, "Yeahhhh #JenniferWinget Won TV icon of the Year Award 😭😭❤😍 I'm so so Happyyyy 💃💃 Congratulations Jen @jenwinget for Winning #TViconOftheYear Truly deserving 👏👏🙌🙌 #LionsGoldAwards2020 #Beyhadh2 #CodeM."