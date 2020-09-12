Madalsa Sharma Reveals If She Receives Any Hate For Playing The Second Wife On Anupamaa

Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty recently spoke with SpotBoyE about the positive response she has been receiving for her role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa. The actress plays the other woman in Sudhanshu Pandey's life but her character is far from the stereotype.

Madalsa said, "The stereotypical hatred didn’t come Kavya’s way because all her actions and reactions are well justified in the show. Kavya’s character is real, she is a strong and independent woman. In situations, every time you see Kavya reacting in a way that is completely different from what the audience expects. That’s because she is a very positive soul. She’s the one who encourages Anupamaa to do the right thing and she can’t even stand Vanraj insulting Anupamaa.”

“Kavya reacts as per situations and I’m very happy that people are seeing Kavya as who she is. That’s the reason the audience is able to relate and see Kavya the way she is," she added.

On being quizzed about her experience of working with show producer Rajan Shahi, the actress said, ““Working with Rajan sir feels like it’s a home away from home! His shows are real and relatable. The family values of Indian culture are portrayed very well in an extremely positive way. I also share the same beautiful relationship with my family and parents the way Rajan sir portrays them in his shows.”

