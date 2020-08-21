Madam Sir Actress Gulki Joshi On Women Empowerment And Pay Parity In Television Industry

Gulki Joshi who is currently essaying the role of Hasina Malik on Sony SAB’s Madam Sir opened up about woman empowerment, patriarchy among other things in an interview with SpotBoyE.

Gulki said, “The cities have developed and there is less male dominance. Women are at times given equal and more importance here, whereas there is discrimination still prevalent in rural areas. People are still narrow-minded in villages, but even the small towns which are developing, there also women are not getting the opportunities they deserve.”

She went on to add, “I think education is the key because if there are more educated people around, they will understand that if women are confined to kitchens they won’t do anything than that but if they are set free they can reach the moon too. If through education we can somewhere make parents understand to not differentiate between son and daughter, then maybe things will change a bit.”

On being quizzed about parity, the actress said, “Yes, unfortunately, it's a bitter truth in our country but it doesn’t exist in our industry but I am sure it’s in the film industry and other sectors. It is very unfortunate and there’s a research that states women are paid 20 to 30 percent less than what a man is paid.”

