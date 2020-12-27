Maddam Sir Actress Gulki Joshi Opens Up About Her Battle With COVID-19, Says It Has Changed Her As A Person

Gulki Joshi who is currently essaying the character of Haseena Malik in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir, opened up about the ups and downs she witnessed in 2020. In an interview with SpotBoyE, the 30-year-old said that the year has given everyone the time to introspect whilst making us realise the importance of life.

Gulki said, "I know the year has been very dark for all the people in the world. It has brought disasters, pandemic leading to many people losing their loved ones. It has put many people in depressed states, caused anxiety etc. But if you look at the positive side it has given us immense time to look at our lives, realise the importance of it and care more about the relationships we have. It has made us understand that anything can happen at any moment so try to live in the present and enjoy the most of it."

Speaking about her battle with Coronavirus, the actress added, 'I myself was a victim of COVID-19 but the isolation changed me as a person. I realised that nothing is more important than health, the whole perspective towards life changed. I believe whatsoever happens, life goes on. So, just enjoy what you have in the present and don't worry about the future."

For the unversed, Gulki had tested positive for COVID-19 back in October and was under home quarantine. The actress had shared the news with her fans on social media whilst assuring them that she would be back with a bang.

