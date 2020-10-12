Maddam Sir Actress Gulki Joshi Tests Positive For COVID-19; Assures Fans She'll Be Back With A Bang

Gulki Joshi, who is currently seen in SAB TV's show Maddam Sir, has tested positive for Coronavirus. Tellychakkar sources revealed that as Tenali Rama's set is adjoining Madam sir's, its shooting might also be affected.

Meanwhile, the actress took to social media to inform her fans that she has contracted the virus, but is doing fine. In the videos that she shared on her Instagram stories, she revealed that she doesn't have any symptoms like throat pain, breathing issues, cold or cough, but has tested positive for the virus, and hence is under home quarantine.

The Maddam Sir actress won't be seen in a few episodes of the show. She asked her fans not to worry and assured them that she will soon be back with a bang.

Gulki says, "Unfortunately, I have been detected COVID positive. Agle kuch episodes mein Maddam Sir mein main nahi dikhungi (I won't be seen in a few episodes of Maddam Sir), so sorry about that."

She further said, "But the good news is that, health-wise I'm absolutely fine. Mujhe thoda sa fever tha, but ab mein bilkul theek hun (I had fever, but now I'm absolutely fine). I don't have throat pain, breathing issues, cough or cold. But test ke results positive aye hai so I have to quarantine (But since the results are positive, she is self-isolating). Dont worry, I will be back soon and will be back with a bang."

Recently, Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 producer Pawan Kumar tested positive for COVID-19.

On the other hand, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Himani Shivpuri and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Rrahul Sudhir are back on their sets. Urvashi Dholakia, who tested positive for the virus, has also recovered, and recently, she shared about her battle with Coronavirus on her Instagram handle.

