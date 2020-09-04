Madhurima Tuli On Media Trial On Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Trolling Does Not Serve Any Purpose

Sushant Singh Rajput's death reignited insider vs outsider debate. Also, television channels have been reporting about the case and investigation. A few channels are showing non-stop biased coverage, which might affect the minds of the public and would also tarnish image. Many celebrities, who although are supporting the movement 'justice for Sushant', wants the media and people to have a balanced view, not to come to conclusions and let CBI investigate. Recently, Hina Khan expressed her views about the same. In a recent interview with Bollywoodlife, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Madhurima Tuli opened up on the insider-outside debate and media trial.

Madhurima agreed that insiders have privilege in the entertainment industry and she has experienced it, but she added that it happens everywhere. Also, regarding media trial, the actress also wants people to wait till agencies conclude. She also said that incessant trolling does not serve any purpose.

Regarding insider-outsider debate in the industry, Madhurima was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "insiders definitely have the access and contacts. But it kind of happens in every profession. I feel you cannot get affected and just need to move ahead. I feel ultimately it is your destiny and talent that takes you forward in this field. Yes, I have been heartbroken when someone else has got some role just because of her contacts but you need to accept it."

About the media trials, Madhurima said, "Whatever happened was a huge tragedy but please let agencies do their work. He definitely deserved a lot more. This incessant trolling of people is not the way out. Seeing the response, I can gauge that people now want to support outsiders. It is a very good thing but please avoid trolling other people. It is harmful for their mental health. These star kids also have to work hard. When they make their debuts, there is a sense of excitement as their parents have left behind a legacy. It is their hard work that earns them a platform, at times but they too have to slog it out. Encourage good talent whenever you spot it. This trolling does not serve any purpose."

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

Also Read: Angad Hasija: Suddenly Sushant Singh Rajput Has Become Everyone's Favourite!