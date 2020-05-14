Madhurima Tuli Reveals Ex Vishal Had Called Her Yesterday To Wish Her Thinking It Was Her Birthday!

Madhurima Tuli has been in the news ever since she did Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss with her ex Vishal Aditya Singh. The actress' fight with her ex had grabbed headlines while they did these two reality shows. Madhurima even got eliminated from Bigg Boss as she smacked Vishal with a pan. Yesterday (May 13, 2020), fans wished her, thinking it was her birthday, but the actress clarified to ETimes TV, that her birthday is on August 19 and the Wikipedia page states a wrong date.

The actress also revealed that like her fans, even her ex-boyfriend, Vishal Aditya Singh had called her to wish her thinking it was her birthday.

Madhurima was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I don't know who made this change and I am unable to correct the date. I have tried it many times but couldn't. I am overwhelmed to receive fans messages twice a year. I feel great though. It's been 2-3 years I have been facing this goof-up."

She further added, "Vishal called me to wish me and I was like 'Kaisa pyar tha' you don't even remember my birthday. He didn't remember my birthday. But ya, he told me he was confused with the dates but I am glad. At least he called."

Although Madhurima and Vishal shared love-hate relationship in the controversial reality show, they had a huge fallout before exiting the Bigg Boss house. Currently, they are cordial with each other. The actress said that they are just good friends and were not meant for a relationship.

Also Read: Vishal Aditya Singh On Hailing From Bihar: 'I Faced A Lot Of Rejections For Being Desi'