Mahabharat Actor Satish Kaul Is Struggling For Basic Needs; Appeals To Industry For Financial Help

Satish Kaul Appeals To Industry For Financial Help

The veteran actor was quoted by PTI as saying, "I'm staying in a small rented place in Ludhiana. I was staying in an old age home earlier but then I'm here at this place with my good samaritan Satya Devi. My health is ok, I'm doing fine but the lockdown has made matters worse. I'm struggling for medicines, groceries and basic needs. I appeal to the industry people to help me. I got so much love as an actor, I need some attention now as a human in need."

The Actor Stayed In Old Age Home For 2 Years

Kaul revealed that his acting school project, which he started around 2011 after shifting to Punjab from Mumbai, wasn't a success. He revealed that the project came to a halt and his work was affected after he fractured his hip bone in 2015. He was bed-ridden in hospital for two and a half years. Then, he shifted to an old age home, where he stayed for two years.

Satish Says He's Raring To Act Again

He further told PTI that he feels grateful that people showered so much love on him when he was in his prime. He added that the fire to act is still alive in him, and wished if someone gives him a role even today, he would do it. He concluded by saying that he is raring to act again.

Priti Sapru On Satish Kaul

On the other hand, actress Priti Sapru was constantly in touch with him. She revealed to TOI that she had visited him during a shoot and had tried to raise funds for him and wrote to the Punjab government, who gave him Rs 5 lakh. She also added that others helped him too.

Satish's Wife & Son Didn't Leave Him After He Hit A Rough Patch

She clarified that Satish's wife and son didn't leave him after he hit a rough patch. She told the leading daily, "They had parted ways soon after their marriage. Back then, he had things going fine for him."