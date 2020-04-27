All Mahabharat Actors Were Paid The Same Amount; Extras Worked For Free!
During the nationwide lockdown, Doordarshan decided to re-telecast the iconic show, Mahabharat following people's demands. Ever since then, the mythological show has been hitting the headlines. Mukesh Khanna (Bhishma Pitamah), Nitish Bharadwaj (Krishna), Roopa Ganguly (Draupadi) and other actors of the show were happy with Doordarshan's decision, and even got nostalgic watching the show! With the craze, viewers must be curious to know how much the actors were paid for the show! Well, you will be surprised to know that all actors got the same amount and there was no salary discrimination between the actors of Mahabharat!
Actors Were Paid Same Amount
According to Tellychakkar report, Mahabharat actors received a fee of about Rs 3,000 per episode and the series consisted of 94 episodes in total.
Budget Of Mahabharat
BR Chopra's daughter-in-law (Ravi Chopra's wife), Renu was quoted by HT as saying, "The budget was Rs 6 lakh per episode, but Ravi told his father that however much he tried, he couldn't bring it lower than Rs 7.5 lakh."
Common People Worked For Free
Most of the shooting happened at Mumbai's Film City, but the war sequences were shot near Jaipur. Renu said that they wanted to hire extras for the role of the soldiers, but when they reached the spot the next day, they found a crowd of locals waiting there. She revealed that due to popularity of the show, the locals were eager to be a part of it and didn't even want any money for it. People who came as extras did not take money.
Renu Added…
"We didn't hire any extras for the soldiers - except the front row ones. The locals would just come and be a part of the shoot from 6 am to 6 pm every day."
