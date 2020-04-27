    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      All Mahabharat Actors Were Paid The Same Amount; Extras Worked For Free!

      By
      |

      During the nationwide lockdown, Doordarshan decided to re-telecast the iconic show, Mahabharat following people's demands. Ever since then, the mythological show has been hitting the headlines. Mukesh Khanna (Bhishma Pitamah), Nitish Bharadwaj (Krishna), Roopa Ganguly (Draupadi) and other actors of the show were happy with Doordarshan's decision, and even got nostalgic watching the show! With the craze, viewers must be curious to know how much the actors were paid for the show! Well, you will be surprised to know that all actors got the same amount and there was no salary discrimination between the actors of Mahabharat!

      Actors Were Paid Same Amount

      Actors Were Paid Same Amount

      According to Tellychakkar report, Mahabharat actors received a fee of about Rs 3,000 per episode and the series consisted of 94 episodes in total.

      Budget Of Mahabharat

      Budget Of Mahabharat

      BR Chopra's daughter-in-law (Ravi Chopra's wife), Renu was quoted by HT as saying, "The budget was Rs 6 lakh per episode, but Ravi told his father that however much he tried, he couldn't bring it lower than Rs 7.5 lakh."

      Common People Worked For Free

      Common People Worked For Free

      Most of the shooting happened at Mumbai's Film City, but the war sequences were shot near Jaipur. Renu said that they wanted to hire extras for the role of the soldiers, but when they reached the spot the next day, they found a crowd of locals waiting there. She revealed that due to popularity of the show, the locals were eager to be a part of it and didn't even want any money for it. People who came as extras did not take money.

      Renu Added…

      Renu Added…

      "We didn't hire any extras for the soldiers - except the front row ones. The locals would just come and be a part of the shoot from 6 am to 6 pm every day."

      Also Read: Ramayan Fans Trend #AwardForRamayan, After Arun Govil Revealed That No Government Honoured Him

      Read more about: mahabharat br chopra doordarshan
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X