All Mahabharat Actors Were Paid The Same Amount; Extras Worked For Free!

Actors Were Paid Same Amount

According to Tellychakkar report, Mahabharat actors received a fee of about Rs 3,000 per episode and the series consisted of 94 episodes in total.

Budget Of Mahabharat

BR Chopra's daughter-in-law (Ravi Chopra's wife), Renu was quoted by HT as saying, "The budget was Rs 6 lakh per episode, but Ravi told his father that however much he tried, he couldn't bring it lower than Rs 7.5 lakh."

Common People Worked For Free

Most of the shooting happened at Mumbai's Film City, but the war sequences were shot near Jaipur. Renu said that they wanted to hire extras for the role of the soldiers, but when they reached the spot the next day, they found a crowd of locals waiting there. She revealed that due to popularity of the show, the locals were eager to be a part of it and didn't even want any money for it. People who came as extras did not take money.

Renu Added…

"We didn't hire any extras for the soldiers - except the front row ones. The locals would just come and be a part of the shoot from 6 am to 6 pm every day."