Mahabharat: After Cooler, Netizens Spot A Dead Man Coming Back To Life In A Scene!

This Goof-up Also Features Bhishma Pitamah!

A TikTok video has gone viral in which a dead soldier is seen making body movements and coming back to life. Coincidentally, this scene is also features Bhishma Pitamah (Mukesh Khanna)!

(Image Source: its_vatan_sharma-TikTok)

A War Scene

In the video, all the soldiers are lying dead in the background and Ganga (played by Kiran Juneja) comes to meet Bhishma Pitamah lying on the bed of arrows. A soldier is seen moving his hand and lifting his head, but later he goes back to the 'dead' position.

(Image Source: its_vatan_sharma-TikTok)

A Dead Soldier Shows Movements

The TikTok user shared the captioned the above-mentioned video as, "Mahabharat ka murda jivit ho gaya. Shooting abhi puri nahi hui." (Dead man in Mahabharat comes to life. Shooting is not yet complete.) The video has a big hit in terms of views, likes and shares.

(Image Source: its_vatan_sharma-TikTok)

Users’ Comments

Many users couldn't stop laughing at the videos and shared laughing emojis. One of the users commented, "Tabhi toh bolte hain, dobara mat dikhao. Ab log pata nahi kis kis ko dhyaan se dekh rahe hain." Another user wrote, "We all know this fast that they all are alive but they want to make understand us the concept so plz don't make fun."

While the earlier scene (cooler behind Bhishma Pitamah) wasn't a mistake as a few of them clarified that it was not a cooler but a pillar, this scene (dead man's movements) is a real blunder!

