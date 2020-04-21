    For Quick Alerts
      Mahabharat Fame Roopa Ganguly Recalls Horrific Account When She Was Mob Lynched & Brutally Beaten Up

      Roopa Ganguly and many yesteryear actors are back in the limelight with Doordarshan re-airing classic TV series amid COVID-19 pandemic. Roopa, who first became a household name after starring as Draupadi in Mahabharat, recently recalled a harrowing account of mob-lynching she endured in the wake of the infamous Palghar incident.

      The actress took to Twitter to share a clip from Mahabharat and accompanied her distaste over what happened at Palghar. She then revealed her personal ordeal of being mob lynched and brutally beaten up back in 2016 which resulted in her suffering from two brain hemorrhages.

      Roopa, who is also a Member of the Parliament, tweeted in Hindi and wrote, “I have been remembering, for the past few days, May 22, 2016’s Diamond Harbour incident. 17 to 18 people, along with the police, had pulled me out of my car and beat me up on the road. They ransacked the car. I had to suffer two brain hemorrhages. Only, I did not die. I am a rally driver, I snuck out of there.” (sic)

      This is not all, the actress who’s led a rather tumultuous life, had previously opened up about trying to commit suicide thrice. Roopa Ganguly had told Times Of India, "I attempted suicide not once but thrice. Once before my son was born (Akash was born in 1997), twice later. All three times, I was adamant that I wanted to kill myself. The first time, I consumed an overdose of sleeping pills. But every time I was saved. I had tried my best to kill myself, but I guess God wanted me to endure more."

      For the unversed, B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat originally began its journey on the screen post the culmination of Ramayan in October 1988. The small screen magnum opus ran till June 24, 1990, for a total of 94 Sundays in a row to everyone’s delight.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 22:47 [IST]
