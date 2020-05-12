Mahabharat: Karna Aka Pankaj Dheer's Death Scene Makes Netizens Emotional

Nitin & Abhishek

Nitin Singh Rajput: If you cried for Abhimanyu and didn't for Karna 💔, You are a true hypocrite. #Mahabharat #Karna.

Abhishek dwivedi: Karna's life was full of Bad luck, Misfortunes, Injustice and Curse....🥺😭 #Mahabharat.

Jayash Joshi

Pankaj Ji : Mein Karn ke character ko is tarah play karna chahta hu ki jab bhi koi Karna ka naam le toh mera chehra samne aaye. You did sir, you brilliantly did no one can even come close to what you have done as Karn, you portrayed Karn with all emotions. Respect #Mahabharat."

Surabhi

"Though I am not a big fan of him, I do have a soft spot for Karn and Kunti as they could never acknowledge their relation, Kunti could never mother him, Karn had no right over Kunti's motherly love in the public eye #Mahabharat #MahabharatOnDDBharti."

Pragya Tiwari

"Karna was a real hero and he is my most favorite character of Mahabharat. His friendship with duryodhan was so pure..more than taking revenge from Arjun he was fulfilling his promise as a friend.. Respect and love to Mahadani karna🙏🏻❤️#Mahabharat."

Anjali Rajput

"#karna #Mahabharat Karna-The unsung hero and the beacon of friendship in Mahabharata! I'm just obliged to even see your story transpire. Will always be my favourite character! 🙏🏻"