Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Celebrate 10 Years Of Togetherness, Pen Loved-Up Posts Online

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are one of the most popular married couples from the TV industry. And today, the lovely duo took to their respective social media accounts to celebrate their tenth marriage anniversary.

For the unversed, the couple got secretly hitched in 2011. This was followed by the duo having a church wedding in Las Vegas in 2014. Mahhi and Jay adopted the kids of their caretaker, Khushi and Rajveer some years ago and then welcomed their first biological child, Tara in 2019.

Mahhi shared a video from their engagement and wrote, “Happy anniversary Happy anniversary meri jaan. 10 years and we have a beautiful girl Tara with us to celebrate 🎉 god has been v kind.Thank you god for always guiding us.love you jaan (sic).” Check out the post below:

On the other hand, Jay shared a lovely video of him dancing with Mahhi after he decorated the house with a lot of balloons. He captioned the post by writing, “10 saal saath rehne ka asar pagal ho rahe hain @mahhivij happy anniversary to us”

Jay also opened up about his marriage and the 10-year milestone in an interview with Pinkvilla. He exclaimed, "The journey has been beautiful. It’s been 10 years and I never expected that these 10 years will be this smooth. We had our ups and downs, happiness, but then I am happy that we completed 10 years and received our gift from God in the form of Tara, and now it is a beautiful family. I am loving every moment with them. The bond is different once baby comes into your life. Double figure it is for us!"

ALSO READ: Jay Bhanushali Miffed With User Who Felt They Don't Take Care Of Their Adopted Kids; Actor Hits Back

ALSO READ: Jay Bhanushali On KKK Special Edition: I’m Working On Ensuring My Mental Strength Is Well Balanced