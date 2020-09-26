Mahhi Vij Opens Up About Favouritism In The Industry, Shares Her Experience Of Losing Projects

Mahhi Vij who became a household name after starring as Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan recently shared his views on the ongoing nepotism and favouritism debate in an HT interview. The actress confessed that nepotism and favouritism are prevalent in both the film and TV industry. The 37-year-old also shared her experiences of losing out on projects only in Bollywood and the small screen.

Mahhi said, “After being signed for films, I got replaced three-four times. These camps in Bollywood are quite active. Even in TV, after everything was done, the day I went to report on the set, I came to know that they’ve taken someone else and started shooting. It happens everywhere. Such incidents are heartbreaking. Par apko mehnat aur kismat ka fal milta hai, mujhe bhi mila hai.”

However, the actress added that biases exist everywhere, in all industries and it’s not just a showbiz thing. She pointed out the fact that if having an advantage was enough, then the industry would only have star kids.

“I come from a middle class, non-film background but had my father been in the industry, it would have definitely helped. If Tara (her daughter) joins the industry tomorrow, she would be at an advantage. But then everything depends on the audiences’ acceptance. There are many star kids who’re sitting at home. If having advantage was enough, the industry would only have star kids,” she added.

For the unversed, Mahhi had a short tryst with Bollywood before making it big on television. The actress took a maternity break in 2018 and is now considering a comeback on TV.

