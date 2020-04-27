Mahika Sharma Finds New Way To Celebrate Akshay Tritya; Adopts Two Families In Mumbai

Amid the lockdown and coronavirus crisis, celebration of Indian festival Akshay Tritya was largely subdued. The occasion is typically observed by purchasing some gold, as it is considered auspicious. However, Ramayan (2012) actress, Mahika Sharma found a new way to mark the occasion. As she is stuck in UK due to lockdown, she decided to help some people back home. She adopted two families from the streets of Mumbai, who do not have shelter and access to medical care during this crisis.

The FIR actress says, "Buying gold or jewellery has been a ritual from years to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya. But this year with the time and scenario around, I have tried helping the people in need. I'm stuck in London, but I got to know from my acquaintances, that two families in Mumbai are badly affected and are in need of shelter, medical treatment. After getting the facts verified, I decided to take care of these families for a year."

The television actress has arranged for an accommodation in the city, funds for their medical treatment and food for the coming year.

The former beauty queen 'Miss Teen Northeast' will be next seen in bollywood movie along with adult film star, Danny D.

Also Read: Mahika Sharma On Being Stuck In UK Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: 'People In India Will Think I'm Infected'