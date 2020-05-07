Mahika Sharma Reveals She Has A Huge Crush On Kapil Sharma, Wants To Go On A Date With Him!

Ramayan and FIR fame Mahika Sharma was recently seen praising Kapil Sharma for his talent. The actress also confessed that she has a crush on the comedian and would someday like to go on a date with him. Mahika said, "Kapil has taken the entertainment industry to new heights with his endless talent. He is a very nice human being as I know him. If given a chance, I would love to work with him. I will get to learn a lot from him. It will also bring many more opportunities for me.”

She went on to add, “Due to the lockdown and the ensuing boredom, I like watching the Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil. I have been a fan of his shows forever and now have gotten attached to Kapil and his infectious laughter. I would one day or another like to date him. He is a nice gentleman.” (sic)

For the unversed, on the occasion of Akshay Tritya, Mahika decided to adopt two families from the streets of Mumbai, who do not have shelter and access to medical care during the COVID-19 crisis.

The actress had stated, "Buying gold or jewellery has been a ritual from years to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya. But this year with the time and scenario around, I have tried helping the people in need. I'm stuck in London, but I got to know from my acquaintances, that two families in Mumbai are badly affected and are in need of shelter, medical treatment. After getting the facts verified, I decided to take care of these families for a year."

