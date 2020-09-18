Mahika Sharma Slams Kangana Ranaut For Her Controversial Remarks Against Urmila Matondkar

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for her recent remarks about Urmila Matondkar in an interview. It must be recollected that Urmila had extended her support to Jaya Bachchan and her speech on the film Industry. And in return, Kangana had hit back at Urmila by calling her a 'soft p*rn star’ whilst saying that she is not really known for her acting.

Kangana’s derogatory remarks about Urmila have been condemned by the industry and by the public. And now FIR actress Mahika Sharma has also slammed Ranaut for her controversial remark. It must be noted that Mahika at one point in time was rumoured to be in a relationship with the adult star.

Mahika said, "It's weird when people comment and judge someone on their profession. Being an adult movie star isn't wrong! I have many friends from that industry. They are very kind human beings. In general, here in the industry people are busy doing drugs, nepotism, casting couch etc. At least the adult movies industry doesn't have double standards. They are straight forward."

She went on to add, "I was supporting Kangana till now. But now I want to keep myself out of all this. Kangana has to realise the struggle she made, and the one we all are doing is all our choice. No one is forcing us to be part of the industry. Being a girl, she doesn't have any right to insult another girl at least. I think Urmila had a successful career and she helps popular actors like Govinda among others to become a superstar. She is beautiful and talented."

