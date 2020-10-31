Mahima Makwana And Akshit Sukhija's Shubharambh To Go Off Air; Pallavi Rao Reacts

Colors' show Shubharambh that features Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija in the main roles is all set to go off-air. The show was premiered in December 2019. As per the Spotboye report, the last day of shooting is not yet announced to the cast and crew but they have been officially informed about the decision.

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Due to bad TRPs, the channel has decided to pull the plug. The team will shoot for their final episodes in the next 15 days."

Although Mahima, who plays the role of Rani, confirmed the report, she didn't divulge details. But Pallavi Rao, who plays the role of Asha Reshammiya (Akshit Sukhija's mother), told TOI that they are shocked.

Meanwhile, Pallavi was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "When they announced the news, it was like dropping a bomb on us. I could not believe it and felt extremely sad that we won't be able to work together anymore. Over the months, I had developed a great bond of friendship with my onscreen son Akshit. I will wait for someone else to cast us together again."

When asked if she was expecting the show will go off-air so soon, she said, "Not at all! Before the lockdown, our show had registered decent viewership and had established a good connect with viewers. But I guess the lockdown months when we did not shoot, spoiled it all. Post lockdown, it was difficult to get back the same kind of viewership. The show also changed time slots, but that is all okay. We can't comment on that. I am happy that I could justify my character. After Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala, I wanted to play a mother, and I am glad that I played one for the first time in my career. I am happy that the producers saw that potential in me and cast me in the role."

