Mahira Sharma Award Controversy: Actress Denies Forging DPIFF Certificate; Officials Rubbish Claims

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma got into trouble after she shared an image of a certificate that showed that she has won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for being 'Most Fashionable Contestant' of the reality show. The DPIFF officials had sent a notice to the actress and also shared an official statement on their Instagram account, condemning the actress' distasteful attempt to gain publicity. Post this, Mahira shared an open letter on her Instagram account, clarifying that she hasn't forged the certificate. The actress added that she got the certificate of appreciation off-stage by one Premal Mehta.

Mahira also described the whole situation in detail and said that there was a huge miscommunication. She shared the snapshots of Premal's statement and mail on her Instagram stories. But the case has now taken a new turn as DPIFF officials have rubbished her claims!

In their open letter, they showed the difference between the real and fake certificates. The organisers issued a fresh statement in which they accused her of clearly (attempting) to deflect from the problem caused by her and push the blame on a third party. They shared the statement with a note that read, "Ms. Mahira, We hereby present the required facts on the matter. We further await for your apology as we don't want to drag this further and close it on a good note!" - (sic)

A part of the statement (highlighted) read, "Due to the acceptance of forged certificate on Ms. Mahira's end and posting the same on social media without any official citation, trolls commenced in regards to our reputed organization. Resulting in damage to our asset hence, we demand an apology for the same." - (sic)

The officials also clarified Premal's statements and wrote, "We have never denied knowing Premal Mehta or acknowledging that he has contributed towards coordinating with the celebrities. This statement has been a very big revelation and a shock to us where Mr Premal Mehta claims to have 'directly printed certificates without asking the DPIFF team for their consent or approval on creating any such certificate that has been given to the celebrities' coordinated by him. We were unaware that he has been doing this for the last 2 years which is clearly a violation of our IP assets and Brand collaterals." - (sic)

Read complete statement here:

(Images Source: Instagram)

