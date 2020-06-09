Mahira Sharma Makes A Surprising Statement On Her Equation With Paras Chhabra!

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's relationship has been hitting the headlines ever since they did Bigg Boss 13. As the viewers are aware, Paras was too close to Mahira and the actor broke-up with his then girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Post Bigg Boss, Mahira and Paras shared a few pictures together on their social media handles. They also did a music video, Baarish, which was loved by PaHira fans. Recently, Paras had opened up about his equation with Mahira. He said in an interview that he doesn't want to go the usual route of proposing to Mahira and wants things to happen organically. When the Kundali Bhagya actress was asked about the same, she had a surprising reply!

Mahira said that she and Paras are best friends and colleagues. She further said that this is the time to focus on work and she is doing the same. She also added that she is a workaholic and want right opportunities to entertain people with good work.

Mahira was quoted by TOI as saying, "Paras and I are busy with our respective work. We are best of friends, great colleagues and understand each other really well. This is the time to focus on work, and that's exactly what I am doing. I am a workaholic; I want to explore the right kind of opportunities, and entertain people with good work."

Regarding the upcoming music video, the actress said, "The first song, Baarish, was all things fun, romance and rains, and we had a great time working on it. The new track, 'Hashtag Love', is around the lockdown - an unusual experience that we will never be able to forget. I hope and pray that we overcome this crisis and things return to normalcy soon. The world is going through tough times and the least we can do is spread positivity and happiness around. That's how we thought of this video."

She concluded by saying that she and Paras will be shooting for the music video from their respective homes.

