      Mahira Sharma On Getting An Eye Tattoo Like Paras: Both Are Different, Mine Represents Divinity

      Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra recently got rid of ex GF Akanksha Puri’s name that was inked on his wrist by modifying and replacing it with Bigg Boss’ eye symbol. And now, Paras’ ex-housemate and BFF Mahira Sharma has also got a new tattoo made on her wrist. The actress who recently landed in Chandigarh to spend with Paras has opened up about her new ink with ETimes TV.

      Mahira said, "We happened to be there together since in Mumbai I couldn’t find time to get a tattoo done. I love cats and space, but the design was getting bigger so opted for the design. I am a strong believer of Lord Shiva." On being quizzed about similarities in design with Paras’ latest tattoo, the actress replied, "They both are different tattoos mine is full of colours and represents divinity."

      The video and pictures of Mahira’s new tattoo have since gone viral on social media. Check out the posts below:

      Matching tattoos 👁️👁️ @officialmahirasharma @parasvchhabrra #Pahira

      #pahira #tattoo 😍😘❤ #mahirasharma #paraschhabra #mahirians #parasarmy #pahirafantasy #new

      The actress also shed light on Paras' birthday celebrations and what gift she gave her bestie. "I don't believe in materialistic things and even Paras doesn't believe in it. I gave him positivity and motivation for happiness. We are both doing our individual work and being busy with shoots. Paras and I together have fun always, on set it’s a good comfortable set up," she said.

      Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira, who did a music video 'Baarish' together, are all set to release their new music video, 'Love Soniyea' very soon. Produced under the banner of Meet Brothers, the song is crooned by Piyush Mehroliyaa, Jassi/Priya Mallik, rapped by MellowD.

      Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 21:26 [IST]
