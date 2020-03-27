Mahira Sharma Reveals Why She Didn't Take Up Naagin 4!

Ekta Kapoor had full package of surprise for fans with Naagin 4. The producer took audiences by surprise by introducing Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin as naagins. But later, Jasmin quit the show. Ekta then introduced yet another twist with Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Rashami Desai's entry. We had earlier reported that Rashami was not the first choice for the role of Shalaka. Apparently, Mahira Sharma was approached, but a source had revealed that the actress wasn't in mood to take up any daily soaps as she wanted to focus on music videos and films. But now, the actress herself has revealed why she didn't take up the show.

Mahira revealed to Pinkvilla during an Instagram Live session, that she indeed was approached for the show but she turned down the offer. Apparently, Mahira was approached to play a negative role, which she didn't want to do.

The actress was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The thing is I don't want to do a negative role. May be later but not now."

Mahira also revealed to the entertainment portal that she isn't focussing just on venturing into Bollywood as of now and is open to interesting offers. The actress added that she will choose them accordingly.

It has to be recalled that recently, she was seen in a music video, Baarish that also featured her Bigg Boss 13's 'good friend', Paras Chhabra. The song was crooned by Sonu Kakkar. PaHira's chemistry was loved by fans and the song also received good responses.

