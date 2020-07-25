Mahira Sharma Says Favouritism Happens Everywhere; Reveals She Cracked 3 Big Shows But Lost Them All

‘Favouritism Happens Everywhere’

Mahira said that among three shows, one was her mother's favourite. She wanted to surprised her mother but ended up getting surprised herself as she lost it as they (makers) favoured the other actor over her. She added that she was completely heartbroken. She also feels that favouritism happens everywhere.

How Mahira Sharma Lost Three Big Shows!

The actress was quoted by HT as saying, "All these three popular shows were on big channels, and so when I cracked them, I thought things from here would be brighter. I had shot promo for one show, started shooting for another and had signed the third. Among all the three, there was this one show that was my mother's favourite, so I thought I'd surprise her but ended up getting surprised myself. They favoured the other actor over me... Favouritism happens everywhere."

Mahira Was Completely Heartbroken

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant further said, "I was completely heartbroken. I couldn't tell this to anyone, even my family and would cry secretly. One of my uncles, who's in the army, once told me, ‘If people say bad about you even if you haven't done any wrong remember you're doing right'. So, I decided to try again."

The Actress Says…

"I've realised if you show your vulnerability, desperation or that you're upset, you would be making your haters happy and loved ones sad." She knows that it is difficult during such phase as she has faced it, but one should remember that ‘after every dusk there is a dawn'.